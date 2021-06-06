Advertisement

Soggy Forecast for the next several days

By Shane Smith
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the umbrella handy over the next few days, as several chances of showers and storms are in the forecast for Southern and Eastern Kentucky. We are already seeing a few pop-up showers and storms across the region and those will continue through the evening and overnight. Not everyone will see rain tonight, but those who do could see some brief periods of heavy rain. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies tonight, with a few scattered showers remaining possible into Monday morning.

The rest of the forecast could almost be a copy and paste of what we saw today. Each day of the next 7 will feature chances of showers and storms, with otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will generally be in the lower to mid-80s with lows in the upper 60s. The reason for this unsettled pattern is a slow-moving upper-level low pressure coming out of the midwest, which will be followed by a few weak disturbances from the northwest to the end of the week. Regardless of the meteorological reason, the forecast looks pretty stagnant over the next several days. The best chances of rain look to be on Monday and Thursday, but any day of the next seven will likely feature isolated to scattered storms. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain, and areas that see repeated rounds of storms could deal with some localized flooding. This is something we will monitor as we head through the coming week.

