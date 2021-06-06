Advertisement

Meet the Balloon Doctor: A pediatric dentist going above and beyond for patients

By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a pediatric dentist going above and beyond for kids in Christiansburg. They call him the ‘Balloon Doctor’ or Dr. Yazan.

Dr. Yazan Aljohani makes his young patients’ smile in more than one way.

His is a dentist by trade at Virginia Children’s Dentistry in Christiansburg, but also is a skilled balloon artist.

“That’s why I like working here. This place really cares about kids. I would say the main two things that I care about is quality dentistry, but also giving a really nice experience,” said Dr. Yazan.

He makes a piece of art using balloons, then gives it to his patients at the end of every visit.

It all started when he was shadowing other dentists, and realized he wanted to work with kids full-time.

“There is an interaction between us beyond dentistry. When I walk in the room, I don’t look at their teeth, I don’t talk about their teeth. I look at the child in his eyes, and I talk to him. Yes, mom is there; I wave ‘Hi’ to mom, but I put all my focus on that child,” said Dr. Yazan.

The doctor then stumbled upon the balloon art world, and the rest is history.

He says dentistry for him is more than what is taught in dental school.

The Balloon Doctor says making the balloons is a way to help kids not be afraid of the dentist.

You can follow him on Instagram at ‘balloondoc’.

