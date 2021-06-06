Advertisement

Lexington Humane Society helping animals through annual Mutt Strut

By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society held their annual Mutt Strut Walk and fundraiser at Keeneland Saturday.

Last year, the annual walk was held virtually because of the pandemic. This year, people were just happy to be all together and outside again.

“It’s wonderful! I love being here, I love running into people that I’ve seen through the years, other friends I’ve had through rescue transports,” said Kate Hill, who has gone to the event multiple times. This year, she brought her four dogs, all of whom were adopted.

“We like to get out and give back to the community, and this is the first large in-person event we’ve had the opportunity to do in a while,” said Kristopher Snow, Human Resources Lead at the Campus Target in Lexington. He didn’t bring his two dogs this year, but he did bring some coworkers to help volunteer. Target will also be making a donation to the Lexington Humane Society.

There were some dogs at the event that are currently adoptable, like Snoop.

“Snoop is a sweet boy. He’s 9 years old; he’s been with the Lexington Humane Society looking for a home since November. So we really, really want him to find his forever home, " said Ashley Hammond, Director of Fundraising for the Lexington Humane Society.

All money raised at Saturday’s Mutt Strut will help the Lexington Humane Society find pets their forever home.

