‘It’s time for everybody to get out’ : Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For those who want to spend some time out on the water and rent a kayak or a canoe, the time has come as the Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental is now open for the summer.

The rental service was also closed last year, Like several community pools and outdoor activities across the region, in order to follow safety recommendations.

Now open, people can rent a kayak and canoe for five dollars per boat for either four hours on Thursday and Friday or seven dollars per boat for four hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Supervisor Tyler York said this is an exciting time as the country works to return to a sense of normalcy.

“I think it’s a good thing for younger people to be able to get out and do something. We’ve all been locked up for the last year and it’s time for everybody to get out and start doing stuff again and this is a great way to do that,” he said.

York said to rent a kayak or canoe, renters must certify that all renters are 18 years or older. Anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult and have a parental or guardian permission slip signed.

Boats can only be used in the North Fork of the Kentucky River from the North Fork River Trail Head to the Perry County Park Boat Ramp.

Rentals are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, you can call 406 – 465 – 8397.

