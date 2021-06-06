‘I am really excited’ : Perry County Pool officially re-opens one year after COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is near, but one year ago having fun in the sun looked different.

“It’s usually completely packed out like 100 to 200 swimmers sometimes a day and you know you never get a break and so I’m really excited from it being empty to being packed again,” said Lifeguard Morgan Dobson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Perry County Pool was closed in order to follow safety guidelines.

“It was a big impact I think because it really hit home to me…when we got into the pandemic and you come over here and it’s quiet and nobody here, it’s a cultural shock,” said Pool Manager Gary Napier.

With this change, no one was allowed to swim and summer workers lost their jobs.

“I went from making you know so much every week to nothing and I wasn’t able to do anything and I love being around the pool and I enjoy this job a lot. I’m very social and I wasn’t able to do anything that I enjoyed,” said Dobson.

However, as restrictions ease and vaccines continue to roll out, things look bright as the pool officially re-opened on May 29th.

“I think it’s meant a lot to people here. I mean it’s a place for someone to go and they don’t have to travel out of town and it’s a nice place,” said Napier. “We’ve got a lot more now with the trails and the put-out and kayaks so there’s a lot more to offer people now than there used to be.”

For those who work, being able to bring summer fun to the community again makes them happy.

“It means a lot to me because I know that I’m saving lives. I’ve had to save a couple people actually. It’s just a great feeling after you do it,” said Dobson.

The pool is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is five dollars per person and children under the age of 12 must be monitored by a parent or guardian.

Napier says Private pool rental is also available daily at the Perry County Pool. The rental is for an hour and a half. Prices for privately renting the pool are $100 for 50 swimmers, $125 for 75 swimmers and $150 for 100 swimmers. A deposit is required seven days after you book your party.

Membership rates for the Perry County Pool are single-person $50, two-person $75, three-person $100, four-person $125, and family of five $150. There is a fee of $25 per additional family member.

For more information, you can call 606-436-2413.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.