Heat illness related rescue in Wolfe County

By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat-related illnesses are becoming increasingly common as people spend more time outdoors.

Heat-related illnesses can affect anyone, in varying weather conditions. High humidity levels are something you’ll have to watch because they can catch anyone off guard.

“Humidity, you know when it’s 80% humidity levels outside, which I’m sure we see often in Kentucky. We live humid environment. It causes you to perspire,” said John May, chief of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team.

Saturday, Wolfe County Search and Rescue responded to a hiker in distress due to heat exhaustion. They said a 57-year-old female was on a guided hike with four people. The woman was an experienced hiker and started experiencing symptoms only an hour and a half into her hike.

“If it’s quick enough, you can get some hydration, get some rest on it, maybe even some cooling. Which we did with her actually: placed her in a small stream that was there to try and cool her down,” said May.

Heat-related issues can happen at any temperature, but lifestyle choices make an impact. Drinking coffee, alcohol, and even just dehydration can lead to excess heat stress.

“70-80% of the U.S. population is chronically dehydrated on a daily basis,” May said. He says the average woman should drink 11 cups of water a day; 15 cups for men.

It’s important if you’re spending any time outdoors to wear light and loose-fitting clothing, maybe even a hat, and make sure you have enough water to keep you hydrated while you’re doing your activities.

