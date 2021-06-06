Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky University hosts Special Olympics Summer Games

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A special event returned to EKU this weekend - the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but on Saturday athletes competed in five different sports, including track and field.

“The challenges that they have either faced and overcome to get here to complete, and not only complete, win, it’s just amazing, it’s amazing. I’m a very proud mom,” said Michaele Roy, whose daughter Caitlin competed in Saturday’s event.

Roy says they were told Caitlin would never walk. Now, she’s running.

“No doesn’t live in our home,” Roy said. “She’s taught me more and humbled me more and I would never want to be that person I was before Caitlin came into my life.”

Organizers say it was the perfect opportunity to show everything they overcome every day.

“Life is a little bit more challenging, but you know we focus on our athletes’ abilities,” said Trish Mazzoni, CEO of Special Olympics Kentucky. “We very seldom use the word disability or inabilities. Our athletes are tremendously talented.”

Six hundred athletes competed in this year’s summer games.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Police tape.
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe

Latest News

Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville YMCA Hosts a ribbon cutting for a new aquatics center this Monday.
Pikeville YMCA welcomes a new aquatics center
This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel...
Jackson Regional Testing Site now open
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
WYMT Scattered Showers
Hazy, hot and soggy conditions for Monday and beyond