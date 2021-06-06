Advertisement

ASA hosts archery tournament in Laurel County, brings huge economic boost to the area

By Chas Jenkins
Jun. 6, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday marked the last leg of the TRU Ball and Black Eagle Pro/Am Archery Tournament in Laurel County.

Hosted at the Laurel County Fairgrounds by the Archery shooters Association, in partnership with the London and Laurel County Tourism Commission and the City of London Tourism, the competition saw more than 2 thousand participants from all across the state and country.

“The good thing about it is it’s a sport that keeps all different ages, keeps us going, and making us better competitors and friends amongst anything,” Competitor Michael Cain said.

Executive Director Kelly Burton said it brought the area a huge economic boost with the county seeing 100% occupancy for its hotels.

“That’s hard to vary but when you are full for four and five, six days, this is one of our bigger events throughout the entire year that will help develop economic impact for London and Laurel County,” Burton said.

Burton said London is one of ASA’s largest events in its lineup.

“People are loving to come back outside, they’ve missed the sport of archery. So, I believe this year we will have made a new record for London, Kentucky hosting the ASA,” Burton said.

One competitor said they were happy to see such an amazing turnout.

“You always got to trust God and God is first. God allows everything to happen and things not to happen. So, what we do, we just be safe, keep our distance, keep going along, and just trust in God, that’s it,” Cain said.

Burton said she was thankful for all the volunteers that helped out with the event.

“London and Laurel County, all entities came together to work as a partnership to roll the red carpet out for all of our out-of-town guests,” Burton said.

