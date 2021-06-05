Troopers: Plane flips while trying to make emergency landing

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol has released more details on the plane crash that occurred Friday evening.

Troopers say the plane was a 2006 Vans Aircraft RV-9A that was occupied by the pilot and passenger.

When the plane crashed, only the passenger of the aircraft sustained minor injuries. The pilot was unharmed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Department and the Washington Township Fire Department. The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be conducting their own investigation.

UPDATE 6/6/2021 @ 10:15 P.M.

A plane overturned while trying to make an emergency stop in Scioto County Friday evening, according to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say it appears the plane’s wheels got stuck in mud during the emergency landing, causing it to flip.

FAA investigators will be on scene Saturday.

Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the accident.

Only one minor injury was reported, according to troopers.

No word on what caused the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The plane made its emergency landing just 2.5 miles south of where a plane crash that claimed the lives of two people happened last week.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

