‘They have helped the community so much’ : RAM Clinic underway in Hazard

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) provides needed medical care for people who are underinsured or underserved.

“I mean you choose food, bills, … they have helped the community so much,” Leslie County Native Tammy Wilson.

RAM hosted a free pop-up clinic for folks in Appalachia, as people from outside Kentucky came to the clinic.

“We are able to provide that care to people that are in desperate need and in the end that’s our mission,” said Clinic Coordinator with RAM Kim Faulkinbury.

Dental was one of several services provided

“Mainly we’re looking at episodic care. Episodic care meaning something that they could potentially be in pain for or something that has been long-standing that they’re trying to correct. So today, we are doing fillings, extractions and cleanings”, said Oral Health Science Department Chair at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry Zindell Richardson.

Also included, was vision and other medical services.

“Vision exams on-site and the ability to make glasses even today…We also have a number of medical providers, we’ve got COVID-19 vaccines here and we’ve got your family doctors, we’ve got women’s health,” said Faulkinbury.

People were cared for, as the goal of the clinic is to help those in underserved areas.

“Any opportunity I think you know we are public servants and to be able to give back and not to profess religion or bring that on anybody, our talents I feel are God-given and in that instance, we were put here to serve and we’re serving the community by doing this,” said Richardson.

For the Wilsons, who received vision care and their COVID-19 shot, the clinic was a great experience.

“Everybody has been really helpful. They have led us from one place to the other. They’ve been very professional, very friendly. Just amazing people,” said Wilson.

Faulkinbury says parking for the last day of the clinic opens Saturday at 12 a.m. and patients will start to be seen at 6 a.m. on Sunday. She recommends people interested in dental or vision care arrive early.

With no ID required, a variety of services are available. These include:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental x-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma testing

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

Mental health services

Bone density scanning

Oral cancer screenings

Hepatitis C testing

General medical exams

Faulkinbury says services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can find more information and RAM and the clinic here.

