Advertisement

Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two San Diego police officers were among three people killed Friday after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway, authorities said.

The officers were in a blue city-owned Ford Fusion sedan when they were hit by a white Honda Civic going at a high rate of speed in the wrong way down Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border south of downtown San Diego, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The female driver of the Civic was also killed after her car slammed into the officers’ sedan and burst into flames.

The officers were identified as a married couple, Detective Ryan Park, 32, and his wife, Detective Jamie Huntley-Park, 33.

Park was a homicide detective, and Huntley-Park was assigned to the Southern Division. They had the day off, but Ryan was on call, Police Chief David Nisleit said at a news conference Friday evening.

The two met at the police academy, married in 2016 and were both promoted to detective on the same day nearly three years ago, the chief said.

“Both were beloved, dedicated, and decorated public servants,” he said in a statement.

Police were still investigating what happened and whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

A few hours after the crash, a procession of more than a dozen motorcycle officers led a coroner’s van away from the site.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Police tape.
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe

Latest News

Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his...
2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old boy
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law
Pikeville YMCA Hosts a ribbon cutting for a new aquatics center this Monday.
Pikeville YMCA welcomes a new aquatics center
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother