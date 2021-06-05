KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in the Pippa Passes community of Knott County.

Troopers received a call shortly after 3:00 a.m. on Friday about a man who was shot at a home on KY-899.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Michael Adams with a gunshot wound to his arm. An investigation found Adams was in a verbal argument with his mom. His brother, 25-year-old Justin Harris fired a shot, hitting Adams.

Troopers said Harris left the house before officers arrived. Adams was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police obtained an arrest warrant through the Knott County Attorney’s Office for Harris. Troopers found Harris in the Langley Community of Floyd County and was arrested.

Harris was charged with one count of 1st-degree assault and was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

This is still under investigation.

