Jury finds man not guilty in deadly shooting

UPDATE: 06/04/2021 @ 2:10 P.M.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A Boyd County jury has found James Reed not guilty after he was accused of shooting and killing Lawrence McCoy back in 2019.

The Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says the jury reached their verdict Thursday evening.

They say the jury felt Reed acted in defense of another man when he fatally shot McCoy on Central Avenue in Ashland.

Reed has been released from custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/03/2021 @ 4:35 P.M.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in August 2019.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says James Reed’s trial started Tuesday and could wrap up by Thursday or Friday.

Reed, 48, is accused of killing Lawrence McCoy. He died after a shooting in the 3000 block of Central Avenue in 2019.

Reed, who faces murder charges, is in custody in the Boyd County Detention Center.

