Jury finds man not guilty in deadly shooting

A murder trial is underway in Ashland, Kentucky, for James Reed, 48, whose accused of fatally...
A murder trial is underway in Ashland, Kentucky, for James Reed, 48, whose accused of fatally shooting another man in August 2019.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
UPDATE: 06/04/2021 @ 2:10 P.M.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A Boyd County jury has found James Reed not guilty after he was accused of shooting and killing Lawrence McCoy back in 2019.

The Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says the jury reached their verdict Thursday evening.

They say the jury felt Reed acted in defense of another man when he fatally shot McCoy on Central Avenue in Ashland.

Reed has been released from custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/03/2021 @ 4:35 P.M.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A trial is underway for a man accused of fatally shooting another man in August 2019.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says James Reed’s trial started Tuesday and could wrap up by Thursday or Friday.

Reed, 48, is accused of killing Lawrence McCoy. He died after a shooting in the 3000 block of Central Avenue in 2019.

Reed, who faces murder charges, is in custody in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Additional details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

