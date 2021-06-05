Forecast turns active for the coming week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few days of really nice weather across the mountains, the forecast is about to get a little busy.

The Rest of the Weekend

We keep things nice and dry for the remainder of your Saturday, heading into Sunday. Temperatures will fall from the 80s late this afternoon and early evening into the mid 60s overnight. The humidity levels are more noticeable today and will continue to creep up the next few days thanks to a southerly wind.

As we go into Sunday, the pattern begins to change a bit. An upper-level area of low pressure is going to slowly start approaching the Ohio Valley from the west. As this low pressure approaches, our wind will increase from the south, bringing in some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Combine this with some summer-style heat and you have the recipe for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. We’re not expecting a washout by any means, but any storm that does go up will have the chance to produce isolated heavy rain. Highs will range from the upper 70s where there is more rain and clouds, to the mid-80s for areas that see more sunshine.

The Extended Forecast

The forecast is going to be like that song that gets stuck in your head and you just can’t get rid of it. We are expecting a daily shot at showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. Highs will generally range from the low to mid-80s with lows in the mid to upper 60s. The rain chances will dance between 30-40% for the next several days, and once again no one day looks like a washout. When you’re not seeing rain, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any storm that does go up over the next several days does have the capability of producing heavy rain due to all the humidity we will be dealing with. This could lead to some isolated high water problems for longer last storms. Keep it with WYMT as we monitor the potential for heavy rain from these storms.

