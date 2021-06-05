FEMA opens registration support centers in Eastern Kentucky following record-breaking floods

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA opened individual assistance registration support centers across the region on Saturday which aims to help Eastern Kentuckians recover after record-breaking floods shook the region.

“Any disaster is devastating to the person that that disaster affects,” said FEMA IA Registration Support Center group supervisor Angela Sessions. “Individual assistance provides help to people whose property has been damaged or destroyed due to floodwaters.”

Sessions also adds that individual assistance ensures people are safe, sanitary, and secure in their primary home or personal property along with providing rental assistance, home repairs, and assistance with vehicles that may have been damaged by the flooding.

“If people have questions they can come back more than once,” said Sessions. “We have five well-trained staff at each location that are here to assist whoever shows up.”

Locations include centers in Powell County, Breathitt County, and Johnson County and are open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 5th as well as June 7th and 8th.

Dates, times, and locations are listed above for FEMA's Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky (WYMT)

“Come out and let us look and your case,” said Sessions. “Let us help you if we can. I’m ecstatic to be here to assist citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky recover from these floods.”

You can find more information about FEMA’s individual assistance on its website or by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362.

