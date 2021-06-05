Advertisement

FEMA opens registration support centers in Eastern Kentucky following record-breaking floods

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA opened individual assistance registration support centers across the region on Saturday which aims to help Eastern Kentuckians recover after record-breaking floods shook the region.

“Any disaster is devastating to the person that that disaster affects,” said FEMA IA Registration Support Center group supervisor Angela Sessions. “Individual assistance provides help to people whose property has been damaged or destroyed due to floodwaters.”

Sessions also adds that individual assistance ensures people are safe, sanitary, and secure in their primary home or personal property along with providing rental assistance, home repairs, and assistance with vehicles that may have been damaged by the flooding.

“If people have questions they can come back more than once,” said Sessions. “We have five well-trained staff at each location that are here to assist whoever shows up.”

Locations include centers in Powell County, Breathitt County, and Johnson County and are open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 5th as well as June 7th and 8th.

Dates, times, and locations are listed above for FEMA's Individual Assistance Registration...
Dates, times, and locations are listed above for FEMA's Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky(WYMT)

“Come out and let us look and your case,” said Sessions. “Let us help you if we can. I’m ecstatic to be here to assist citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky recover from these floods.”

You can find more information about FEMA’s individual assistance on its website or by calling the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Police tape.
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe

Latest News

Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville YMCA Hosts a ribbon cutting for a new aquatics center this Monday.
Pikeville YMCA welcomes a new aquatics center
This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel...
Jackson Regional Testing Site now open
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
WYMT Scattered Showers
Hazy, hot and soggy conditions for Monday and beyond