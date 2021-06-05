Advertisement

Benefit concert held in Breathitt County to help those impacted by flooding

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As communities across Eastern Kentucky came together following historic flooding, the support continued as a benefit concert was held in Breathitt County.

Friday and Saturday, the benefit concert called Breathitt Rising was held to bring the community together, following recent flooding.

Several musicians performed as the concert was held at the Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex at Breathitt County High School.

For musician Wes Shipp, performing means a lot as he knows the concert is in not only helping the people in Breathitt county but surrounding counties as putting on this concert lets those impacted know the community has their back.

“I think everything you do comes back ten-fold. Whatever you put into this world, you get back. You know, so coming out here is not an issue for most of us artists,” he said.

Saturday’s concert goes until 10 p.m. and concert organizers say donations are still appreciated.

Donations can be mailed to:

Mountain Health Care, P.O. Box 764, Jackson, Ky 41339

Aspire Appalachia, P.O. Box 1255, Jackson, Ky 41339

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder
Officials did not say how many people died in the crash.
‘Where’s God in the midst of this?’ Papal Missionary reacts after six killed in Kentucky crash
Police tape.
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Knott County
Alexis Walker, 14, and Alesia Walker, 15 were reported missing by the Louisville Metro Police...
UPDATE: Missing sisters last seen at Kentucky Kingdom found safe

Latest News

Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Perry County Kayak and Canoe Rental now open for the summer - 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville YMCA Hosts a ribbon cutting for a new aquatics center this Monday.
Pikeville YMCA welcomes a new aquatics center
This is what a driver's license will look like when residents opt for it be a Voluntary Travel...
Jackson Regional Testing Site now open
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital
WYMT Scattered Showers
Hazy, hot and soggy conditions for Monday and beyond