Williamsburg Walmart given the all clear after bomb threat

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Williamsburg police department is investigating a bomb threat at Walmart.

On Thursday, June 3, police said they were notified by Whitley County E-911 about the bomb threat the Walmart off Highway 92.

After an investigation officers learned an unknown person placed a call to an employee, claiming a bomb had been planted inside the store.

Officers began evacuating the store and the Williamsburg Fire Department soon arrived to help secure the area.

An explosives detection K9 with Kentucky State Police was called to the scene.

They say they did not find any explosive object or any induction that one had been there.

