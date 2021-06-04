“We just really want to help people”: RAM Free Clinic to open June 5th and 6th

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Coming to Hazard on June 5th and 6th is a pop up clinic providing free dental, vision and medical services.

The clinic is made possible by Remote Area Medical (RAM), a non-profit organization that operates pop up clinics to underserved communities.

With no ID required, a variety of services are available. These include:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental x-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma testing

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

Mental health services

Bone density scanning

Oral cancer screenings

Hepatitis C testing

General medical exams

Professor and Chief of Dental Public Health at the University of Kentucky’s College of Dentistry Pam VanArsdall says she encourages people to come.

“The Volunteers, the dentist, the doctors, the nurses the are there have a real heart to serve people in that you know we just really want to help people... to feel comfortable coming because we want to care of people as we can,” she said.

VanArsdall says services are provided on a first come, first served basis.

You can find more information and RAM and the clinic here.

