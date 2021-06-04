Sunshine and Summer heat for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an at-time stormy Thursday evening and a foggy start to Friday, conditions finally look like they’re starting to improve as we head into the weekend...for now.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All signs point to a quiet weather night for a change in the mountains on this Friday night. Calm winds and mostly clear skies will allow lows to fall back into the upper 50s to near 60°.

We’ve got another warm and sunny day on the way for Saturday. Mostly sunny skies look to continue as high pressure works into the region. It will also allow us to warm up considerably, into the middle and upper 80s for some. If you’re headed out to the pool or the lake, make sure you grab the sunscreen!

A few high clouds will start to work in for our Saturday night. Mostly clear skies will give way to partly cloudiness for the late night hours. Lows respond accordingly, only falling into the middle 60s.

Starting the Work Week

As we finish the weekend out on Sunday, we’ll start to see a few more clouds and even potentially some pop-up airmass thunderstorms as our high pressure begins to shift off to the east and break down a bit. Highs remain warm, into the middle to upper 80s. Middle to upper 60s will also be the rule for the overnight as showers and storms diminish.

Scattered showers and storms will be the rule as we work through the work week as a typical summertime pattern settles in. We’ll start out with a mix of clouds and sun in the morning before showers and storms pop up in our hazy, hot, and humid afternoon airmass. Highs each and everyday next week will settle in the low to middle 80s.

We’ll fall back into the lower 80s on Friday as it looks like we could see a slightly better chance at a few more showers and storms working in.

