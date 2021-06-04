Summer weather returns for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an at-times soggy Thursday night, things are paying off with much nicer weather on the way for the weekend on the back side of our cold front.

Today through Tonight

As we finally start scouring some of the moisture out of the atmosphere after our cold front passed through last night, we’re waking up to some foggy conditions this morning. In fact, we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Menifee, Powell, and Rowan Counties through 9:00 a.m. That will burn off through the morning hours, leaving us with mostly to partly cloudy skies to start the day. We’ll improve to mostly sunny skies as we head for the afternoon. Things actually looking pretty good if you’re, say, headed out to the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan! High temperatures this afternoon will get up into the upper 70s near 80° with mostly sunny skies and, best of all, low humidity!

We’ll continue the mostly clear skies as we head for the overnight hours, as low temperatures fall back into the upper 50s to right around 60°.

Into the Weekend

We’ll keep mostly sunny skies in the forecast as high pressure remains overhead for our Saturday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise up into the middle 80s once again. My personal pick for the best pool or lake day out of the weekend days. Partly cloudy skies work in overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Sunday starts out dry with partly cloudy skies, but models are increasingly hinting at the possibility for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up in the heat of the afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on that in later model runs, but keeping rain chances low for now. Highs remain in the middle to upper 80s.

Through Next Week

The stagnant summer pattern works in for next week as high pressure shifts ever so slightly east, then puts it in park as it slowly breaks down during the week. We’ll wake up each day with a mix of sun and clouds in the mid to upper 60s before scattered showers and storms bubble up in the afternoon once we reach out highs in the lower to middle 80s. Highs on Friday look a little lower as it looks like we may have a slightly more substantial chance of rain in the forecast. Welcome to June weather!

