Advertisement

SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules

The SEC’s change will more closely align the conference with NCAA rules.
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Southeastern Conference and the Big East eliminated their intraconference transfer policies Thursday, allowing athletes to transfer within the leagues without losing a year of eligibility.

The decisions were made in each conference by university presidents and chancellors. The changes take effect immediately and are in line with the trend throughout college sports to allow more freedom for athletes who switch schools.

Athlete transfers in all Big East-sponsored sports will be governed by NCAA legislation. The SEC’s change will more closely align the conference with NCAA rules. A new NCAA policy passed in April allows athletes in all sports to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately. 

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Two arrested on child neglect, custodial charges
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
This photo was taken at Clingman's Dome on May 27th.
Mom hopes to find stranger who encouraged her shy son on Clingman’s Dome hike
The announcement for the 2021 SOAR event was announced in the City of Corbin Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, appeard in court on March 14, 2019....
Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

Latest News

Harlan County hosts T&F regional
Harlan County hosts Class AA Region 5 track and field championships
Casey Huff named Prestonsburg head coach
Prestonsburg names new head basketball coach
Region Baseball and Softball Tournaments Set
Chris Collins Named Kentucky Defensive Backs Coach
Chris Collins named Kentucky defensive backs coach