Rock slide causing delays for drivers in Martin, Kentucky

A rock slide is causing some traffic troubles for drivers in Martin, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - A rock slide is causing some traffic troubles for drivers in Martin, Kentucky.

It was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday on Rt. 80 near McDonald’s.

Kentucky State Highway Department crews are on scene working to clear the slide.

Drivers should use caution when driving through the area and expect delays because of the cleanup.

