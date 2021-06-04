Rock slide causing delays for drivers in Martin, Kentucky

MARTIN, Ky. (WSAZ) - A rock slide is causing some traffic troubles for drivers in Martin, Kentucky.

It was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday on Rt. 80 near McDonald’s.

Kentucky State Highway Department crews are on scene working to clear the slide.

Drivers should use caution when driving through the area and expect delays because of the cleanup.

