Returning 2021: Corbin Burger Week!

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Tourism Commission team will hold the 6th annual Corbin Burger Week June 7th-12th.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and restaurants across the city will serve unique burger specials all week long.

The participants include:

- Austin City Saloon with the Tex Mex Nacho Burger

- Bubby’s BBQ with the Bacon BBQ Burger

- The Caboose with the Souse and Savory Sliders

- The Depot on Main with the Hawaiian Burger

- The Icehouse with the Teriyaki Burger

- Knucks Kitchen with the Knuckle Burger

- Old Town Grill with the Southern Pork Belly Burger

- Seasons Restaurant with the Buffalo Trace Double Decker Bourbon Bacon Swiss Burger

- Shep’s Place with the Blazin’ Black and Bleu Burger

- Si Senor with the Si Senor Burger

- Travis’ Café with the Greek Garden Burger

- The Wrigley Taproom with the Smash Mouth Burger.

Each specialty burger will be $6 and patrons can vote for their Burger Week Champion at www.corbinkytourism.com

