Returning 2021: Corbin Burger Week!
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Tourism Commission team will hold the 6th annual Corbin Burger Week June 7th-12th.
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and restaurants across the city will serve unique burger specials all week long.
The participants include:
- Austin City Saloon with the Tex Mex Nacho Burger
- Bubby’s BBQ with the Bacon BBQ Burger
- The Caboose with the Souse and Savory Sliders
- The Depot on Main with the Hawaiian Burger
- The Icehouse with the Teriyaki Burger
- Knucks Kitchen with the Knuckle Burger
- Old Town Grill with the Southern Pork Belly Burger
- Seasons Restaurant with the Buffalo Trace Double Decker Bourbon Bacon Swiss Burger
- Shep’s Place with the Blazin’ Black and Bleu Burger
- Si Senor with the Si Senor Burger
- Travis’ Café with the Greek Garden Burger
- The Wrigley Taproom with the Smash Mouth Burger.
Each specialty burger will be $6 and patrons can vote for their Burger Week Champion at www.corbinkytourism.com
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.