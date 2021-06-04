Preliminary report released in fatal Breathitt County plane crash

FROZEN CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Transpiration Safety Board released a preliminary report into last month’s plane crash in Breathitt County that left the pilot dead.

The report says the flight originated from Green Cove Springs, Florida on May 24 with a fuel stop at Pickens County Airport in Pickens, South Carolina.

Air traffic control data shows after the departure from the airport, the airplane made a climbing left turn and a series of turns gradually climbing until reaching 9,000 feet above sea level.

The report says when the airplane reached the vicinity of Vancleve, the pilot declared an emergency telling air traffic control “he had lost oil pressure and the engine failed.”

Air traffic controllers told the pilot of an airport three miles from his current location, but the pilot told them he did not have the airport in sight. He then attempted a force landing in a field.

The report reveals the airplane was observed on radar in a 270 degree turn while falling with decreasing ground speed until the flight track data was lost.

Officials identified 62-year-old Timothy Michael Pankiewicz of Green Cove Springs, Florida as the pilot killed in the crash.

In the report, a witness said they saw the airplane fly over the top of a mountain and was smoking prior to crashing. The witness says the airplane was in a left bank and the nose of the airplane hit the ground with the engine area on fire.

Following the crash, the witness walked towards the plane but heard an explosion and observed the plane on fire.

All four corners of the airplane and all flight control surfaces were accounted for at the crash site. The fuselage from the firewall to about two feet forward of the tail were destroyed in a post impact fire. The flight instruments and flight controls were also destroyed by the fire.

The airplane was recovered for further examination.

