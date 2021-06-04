Advertisement

New proclamation declares June 5th as Special Olympics Kentucky Day in the commonwealth

The ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraising event raised more than $20,000
Celebrate raising more than $20,000 during 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser
Celebrate raising more than $20,000 during 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser(Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. presented a signed proclamation signed by Governor Andy Beshear declaring June 5th as Special Olympics Kentucky Day in the Commonwealth.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said the proclamation is a way for Kentucky to show support for the athletes participating in this year’s annual summer games scheduled for June 5th in Richmond. The games are designed to build confidence and to show the amazing abilities people with intellectual disabilities possess.

“Special Olympics Kentucky is a very important organization and I am proud to present this proclamation on behalf of Gov. Beshear,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “These athletes model what inclusion for all should look like and I want to wish all participants the best of luck as they return to compete in the State Summer Games after taking a year off as the nation fought against a global pandemic.”

Celebrate raising more than $20,000 during 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser
Celebrate raising more than $20,000 during 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser(Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)

The proclamation also celebrated the fundraising efforts of the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event hosted by KSP. The event allowed for community members to buy a $1 sticker donation and place them on KSP cruisers that were parked throughout the state during mid-May.

“Our agency has had a long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Kentucky,” said Commissioner Burnett. “I’m very proud of our troopers for their dedication to this project and to the many Kentuckians who helped raised funds to transform an athlete’s life.”

During the event, Commissioner Burnett presented Special Olympics Kentucky with a check in the amount of $20,103.32 for the funds raised from ‘Cover the Cruiser’. That is more than $4,000 compared to last year.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization has been serving the needs of our athletes and their families since 1970 and welcomes 11,300 athletes in Kentucky.

For more information about the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ campaign or to make a tax deductible donation visit, http://soky.org/coverthecruiser/.

Celebrate raising more than $20,000 during 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser
Celebrate raising more than $20,000 during 'Cover the Cruiser' fundraiser(Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Two arrested on child neglect, custodial charges
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
This photo was taken at Clingman's Dome on May 27th.
Mom hopes to find stranger who encouraged her shy son on Clingman’s Dome hike
The announcement for the 2021 SOAR event was announced in the City of Corbin Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, appeard in court on March 14, 2019....
Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

Latest News

University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion
(Photo: London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce)
Town Center Park opens in London
The eKAMI Robotics Center held its grand opening on Friday with plans to train Eastern...
‘Employers are looking for a person, not just a skill set’: eKAMI unveils new Robotics Center
The benefit was held to raise money for Hand in Hand Ministries which provides low income...
14th Annual Appalachian Wireless Golf Benefit is held to raise money for local charity
EKAMI
‘Employers are looking for a person, not just a skill set’: eKAMI unveils new Robotics Center