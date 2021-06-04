Advertisement

MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Andres Gimenez after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

