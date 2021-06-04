Advertisement

“Kids in the summer need something that is STEM related”: Summer camp begins at the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A break from school, while keeping cool is what students throughout Kentucky are doing as they enjoy their summer.

“We’ve made paper rockets...launched them. We’ve tested like gravity and what lands first,” said Camper Vincent Palacios.

Providing a fun but educational summer camp experience are staff at the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky.

“Almost since the beginning, we realized that in the summer kids need something that is STEM related which is science, technology, engineering and math,” said Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky Office Manager Charles Bush. “We started doing our summer programs which ran from ages 5 up to 18 and include everything from Legos to scuba diving.”

Friday’s summer camp theme was Astronaut for A Day.

“They really can get a feel for what it’s like to live in space, and what some of the challenges would be for astronauts to live in space and what it takes to train like an astronaut,” said Bush.

All in good fun, while making lifelong memories one year after the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

“They’ve not been involved in any kind of setting with other children so they really need the socialization” said STEM Instructor and Retired Teacher Rhonda Wagers.

Bush says camp is held once each week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on summer camp programs, click here.

