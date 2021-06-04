Kentucky businesses enter last weekend with capacity restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has marked June 11 as the day all capacity restrictions will be lifted for venues and events.

This means we’re heading into our last weekend with these restrictions in place. The restaurant experience will once again come back to life with no limitations on capacity.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Carson’s Food and Drink owner Mark Fitchner.

Fitchner says full capacity feels like a grand opening all over again. He explains he’s taking his time filling the space back up.

“Add a table here and see where it goes and add a table, just so that we can make sure the service pattern is excellent,” Fitchner said.

Fichtner says some pandemic additions will stick around, like sanitation stations.

Restaurants are not alone in easing back into pre-pandemic life. Owners of stores say they’re excited to help customers the way they used to.

“When you’re trying to provide customers the best service possible, it’s hard to do it with you know, keeping the distance. Right, especially when they’re trying to match one little, tiny screw,” said Chevy Chase hardware co-owners Lisa and John Justice.

While they provided curbside and pickup, the Justice’s say customers prefer business to be open per usual. They say it’s about giving each customer the time they deserve.

“We’re excited, we’re opening the door, come on in and see us,” Lisa Justice said.

June 11 will also bring an end to the mask mandate. To be clear, we have seen it lifted for most vaccinated people in most cases. On June 11, it will end for everyone.

