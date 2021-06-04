Harlan County hosts 66th Annual Poke Sallet Festival

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is beautiful and fun-filled for people visiting the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan County.

Vendors and visitors say it was finally nice to be able to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event.

A day full of music, riding rides, and donut-making.

“It’s local I thought Harlan County would be a good festival to kind of kick us back off for this season it’s poke sallet it’s great it’s a great community it’s got a great vibe,” said Valerie Long, Owner of Hill and Hollar in Cumberland. She says Poke Sallet is her first festival since the pandemic cancelled all events last year.

Long spends most of the year selling hand-printed t-shirts, accessories, and candles.

“It’s been great.. Harlan county has been great to us every time we come down to Harlan city we keep most of our homebound stuff in Cumberland but Harlan’s great about coming out to support us but it’s been great,” said Long.

With the festival in full swing, last year’s festival was virtual but food vendors were allowed to set up as guests took their food home, “It’s their livelihood and because festival and fairs were canceled last year because of the pandemic they weren’t able to do that,” said Long.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosely says overall, the festival has fewer vendors this year, but saw an increase in food vendors, “It’s great seeing everybody out... we have like old festival buddies that I haven’t seen in over a year and it’s great seeing them out selling their stuff hustling their wears and just coming out supporting the community it’s great.”

Festival-goers enjoying the food and fun, “One thing because of WYMT weather person I enjoy doing that’s fun,” said Kathy Ball, who is visiting the festival.

She says supporting her community and local vendors is only the right thing to do after COVID-19 kept Kentuckians indoors for months.

“I mean those people support us so why shouldn’t we support them I mean that’s just something you should do”

The Poke Sallet Festival is back June 3rd-5th in Harlan County.

Poke Sallet is the longest-running festival in the state and features carnival rides, performances, and local vendors in downtown Harlan.

This year, festival-goers can sign up to receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and be entered into a drawing for $1,000.

