Habitat for Humanity of Lexington feeling effects of lumber shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A national shortage has helped to skyrocket lumber prices.

Habitat for Humanity of Lexington builds 12 to 14 homes for Fayette County families each year, but the lumber shortage could jeopardize that.

“Driven By the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. We build, repair, and preserve homes here in Fayette County,” said Brandalin Foster, communications coordinator for Lexington Habitat for Humanity. “Throughout our 32-year history, we have built and repaired nearly 600 homes with low-income Fayette County families.

Foster says they’ve seen a quick and steep jump in building supplies.

A national lumber shortage gripping the country is causing prices to skyrocket and this problem is threatening @lexhabitat. More details on this tonight on @WKYT. #wkyt #habitatforhumanity #lumber #shortage pic.twitter.com/01bquwE5an — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) June 4, 2021

“This house we are working on today will probably be $12,000 over budget. Just due to lumber alone,” Foster said.

She says also trusses, which used to cost them under $4,000, now cost over $8,000. But, Foster says they are continuing to power through.

“Lexington is in a really tough environment right now, the need for affordable housing is greater than ever. At the same time, it’s probably more difficult to build than ever,” Foster said.

This is the time where the use of alternative resources would help out.

“We’ve been switching up house plans and schedules to try and accommodate these huge lumber prices to kinda use less and waste less lumber, but we don’t have a perfect alternative,” Foster said.

As costs continue to rise for building supplies, it could make it difficult for more homes to be built for families that need them.

The good news is that Habitat of Humanity of Lexington is starting to bring back volunteers again that can help to build these homes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.