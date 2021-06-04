Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces drop in positivity rate as state passes 460K cases

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The same day Governor Andy Beshear announced his Shot At a Million campaign the governor announced new COVID-19 cases and a declining positivity rate in the Commonwealth.

The governor announced 531 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 460,049.

88 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 294 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 87 in the ICU. 45 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate to 2.47%.

Gov. Beshear also announced nine deaths Friday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,086.

6,666,092 tests have been administered thus far and at least 52,933 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

