Gov. Andy Beshear announces in-person visitation at Kentucky correctional facilities reopens June 20

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear, along with state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble, announced that in-person visitation will resume at state correctional facilities beginning on June 20.

Visitation dates and times can now be scheduled for all facilities operated by the Department of Corrections and the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The date of June 20th will allow enough time for staff to implement safety protocols such as the installation of Plexiglas in visitation areas. The date also gives unvaccinated family and friends of inmates time to receive a COVID-19 shot.

“The day has finally come when we can safely reopen our adult and youth correctional and residential facilities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Again, if you have not received your shot of hope, please make an appointment so you can visit with your loved one once again in-person.”

All visitors will be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination card before they will be allowed in. They will also be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Additionally, each inmate will only be allowed two visitors at one time, who will be subject to a temperature and system check upon arrival.

“While we are ready to resume in-person visitation we must continue to follow the CDC guidelines for congregated settings and are asking that all visitors adhere strictly to these guidelines. No one will be allowed into the facility who is not following the safety guidelines. If for any reason an individual cannot, or chooses not to follow these safety guidelines, both DOC and DJJ are continuing to offer virtual visitation,” Secretary Noble said. “We want to keep our prisons and youth facilities safe so that we do not experience another outbreak and can return to normal visitation operations as quickly as possible.”

You can view available visitation dates and times for the Department of Corrections and the Department of Juvenile Justice at the provided links.

