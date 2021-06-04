Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former University of Louisville coach pleaded guilty to attempting to extort the UofL men’s basketball program.

Dino J. Gaudio, 64, admitted during a hearing Friday that after he learned his contract would not be renewed he threatened to report to the media that the basketball program had allegedly NCAA rules concerning recruiting videos.

Gaudio said he would not say anything about the allegations if he was paid $25,000 a month for an additional 17 months or received a lump sum payment of $425,000.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom for the hearing Friday when Gaudio pleaded guilty to interstate communication with intent to extort and waived his right to indict by grand jury.

Gaudio’s attorney, Brian Butler, said after the hearing that Gaudio was angry.

“He was very angry because he felt he had been wronged,” Butler said. “He said some things he wish he wouldn’t have said and those things were taped and handed over to law enforcement. And unfortunately, they were turned over to law enforcement before he had a chance to walk it back.”

Gaudio is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. His guilty plea carries a maximum sentence of years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The plea agreement for Gaudio involved probation without imprisonment and the low end of the fine.

In court, Gaudio said he currently lives in South Carolina and is unemployed.

WAVE 3 News asked Butler about Gaudio’s future in sports. He said he’s just trying to get through this process and plans on cooperating with the NCAA for future questions and investigations.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.