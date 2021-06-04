Advertisement

Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion

By Sarah Jackson and Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former University of Louisville coach pleaded guilty to attempting to extort the UofL men’s basketball program.

Dino J. Gaudio, 64, admitted during a hearing Friday that after he learned his contract would not be renewed he threatened to report to the media that the basketball program had allegedly NCAA rules concerning recruiting videos.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gaudio’s attorney says client admits guilt, working on deal

Gaudio said he would not say anything about the allegations if he was paid $25,000 a month for an additional 17 months or received a lump sum payment of $425,000.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom for the hearing Friday when Gaudio pleaded guilty to interstate communication with intent to extort and waived his right to indict by grand jury.

Gaudio’s attorney, Brian Butler, said after the hearing that Gaudio was angry.

“He was very angry because he felt he had been wronged,” Butler said. “He said some things he wish he wouldn’t have said and those things were taped and handed over to law enforcement. And unfortunately, they were turned over to law enforcement before he had a chance to walk it back.”

Gaudio is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. His guilty plea carries a maximum sentence of years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The plea agreement for Gaudio involved probation without imprisonment and the low end of the fine.

In court, Gaudio said he currently lives in South Carolina and is unemployed.

WAVE 3 News asked Butler about Gaudio’s future in sports. He said he’s just trying to get through this process and plans on cooperating with the NCAA for future questions and investigations.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Two arrested on child neglect, custodial charges
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
This photo was taken at Clingman's Dome on May 27th.
Mom hopes to find stranger who encouraged her shy son on Clingman’s Dome hike
The announcement for the 2021 SOAR event was announced in the City of Corbin Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, appeard in court on March 14, 2019....
Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

Latest News

Harlan County hosts T&F regional
Harlan County hosts Class AA Region 5 track and field championships
Casey Huff named Prestonsburg head coach
Prestonsburg names new head basketball coach
Georgia's Sahvir Wheeler plays against Mississippi in the first half of an NCAA college...
SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules
Region Baseball and Softball Tournaments Set
Chris Collins Named Kentucky Defensive Backs Coach
Chris Collins named Kentucky defensive backs coach