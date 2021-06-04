Advertisement

Fisher-Price recalls Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after 4 infant deaths

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother.(CPSC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(Gray News) - Fisher-Price and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

According to CPSC, there have been four infant deaths reported between April 2019 and February 2020 in the 4-in-1 soother. The children were reportedly put on their backs and later found on their stomachs.

“There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us,” said Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price. “These incidents are indeed heart-breaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children.”

Both of the recalled products have a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the products can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion.

CPSC reports that approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

