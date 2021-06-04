‘Employers are looking for a person, not just a skill set’: eKAMI unveils new Robotics Center

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Eastern Kentucky Advanced Manufacturing Institute celebrated its newest addition in the form of a robotics center in which the institute plans to train the workforce of tomorrow.

“There’s a global shortage of workers in the skilled trades,” said eKAMI founder and CEO Kathy Walker. “This is more than skilled trades, this is cutting edge skilled trade, so high-tech.”

Because of eKAMI’s dedication to training this new-age workforce, businesses from across the country have partnered with the institute to bring along new and exciting opportunities to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re really excited to be involved,” said Gregory Smith, President of the Boston-based Teradyne Automation and Robotics Group. “Having more people trained in robotics is exactly the kind of thing we have to be able to do and eKAMI knows that employers are looking for a person, not just a skillset.”

Many businesses have also stated that Appalachian culture has produced many successful employees as well.

“The people from this region make wonderful employees in this sector,” said Walker. “Appalachians are tinkerers and we’ve tapped into this rich resource and their innate skills and talents.”

This has led many high-profile businessmen and women wanting to see where else eKAMI’s curriculum could be effective.

“I, as well as many others, believe they should take what has worked here in Paintsville and spread it,” said Ready Robotics CEO and co-founder Benjamin Gibbs. “I think eKAMI should franchise what they’re doing and spread it not only in Kentucky, not just the rest of the midwest, but across the entire world.”

