Community members, city leaders call for change at Lexington gun violence awareness event

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community came together Friday morning for an event to honor victims of gun violence.

The event comes on National Gun Violence Awareness Day:

In recent years, Lexington has seen an uptick in deadly shootings. Last year, Lexington set a record number of homicides with 34. So far this year, sixteen people have been killed. That’s four more than this time last year.

Survivors, community members, and city leaders are calling for gun violence to stop so we don’t reach that tragic milestone.

In Lexington, the movement is led by a group called Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. They were joined by activists, survivors, and family members and memorialized their loved ones with the Wall of Remembrance.

Leaders are calling for changes. They want people to put the guns down and they want to keep guns out of the wrong hands in the first place.

They say it takes the full community to make a change.

“It could happen to you, it could happen to your neighbor, it could happen to your friend,” said Ricardo Franklin, community outreach coordinator for Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “Knowing that those lives are forever affected by loss. It’s something that needs to be addressed and it’s not just when you lose someone or how you can cope with or how you can help out. So there’s no more and that’s the goal and gun violence in general.”

In addition to ending gun violence, family members are also asking for answers. Some still don’t know who is responsible for the deaths of their loved ones. They want people to come forward with any information about their cases.

This marks the seventh year for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It’s been observed here in Lexington for the past five years.

