Babies born on National Doughnut Day receive doughnut onesie

Friday is National Donut Day and Christ Hospital is teaming up with Holtman’s donuts to give every baby born June 4 an adorable onesie.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is National Doughnut Day, and Christ Hospital is teaming up with Holtman’s doughnuts to give every baby born June 4 an adorable onesie.

Christ officials say each baby will receive a “You Complete Me’ onesie, and parents will receive a small box of Holtman’s doughnuts.

Baby Lucy Joy Hinckley, daughter of Jack and Sarah Hinckley in her "You Complete Me" onesie
Baby Lucy Joy Hinckley, daughter of Jack and Sarah Hinckley in her "You Complete Me" onesie(Christ Hospital)

They say this is the latest in a line of limited-edition onesies to help make the day of a baby’s birth even more special.

