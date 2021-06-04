Advertisement

AG Cameron Fights Against EPA’s Attempts to Shutter Coal Industry

Daniel Cameron elected Kentucky Attorney General
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a brief before the United States Supreme Court urging a review that would allow the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reshape the nation’s power sector, Friday.

The decision was made based on the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan and permits the EPA to mandate emission standards with the potential to harm Kentucky’s coal industry.

“Allowing the EPA to restructure our nation’s entire energy sector to address climate change unfairly places a target on the Kentucky coal industry,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We are a proud coal-producing state, with the third-highest number of operating coals mines in the country and the second highest number of coal workers. We will not stand idly by while a government agency shuts down a vital component of the Commonwealth’s economy.”

Cameron argues that the EPA does not have the authority to mandate the nation’s power sector and that such decisions should instead be made by Congress.

According to the EPA, the drastic cut in carbon emissions required to address climate change could require moving to lower-carbon energy sources, potentially leading to the closure of coal-fired power plants in Kentucky and other states.

The EPA estimated that under the CPP, reducing coal-powered electricity production would lead to a loss of over 30,000 jobs across the country, as well as higher electricity costs on the state and domestic levels.

