14th Annual Appalachian Wireless Golf Benefit is held to raise money for local charity

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 14th Annual Appalachian Wireless Golf Benefit was held on Friday to raise money for Hand in Hand Ministries, a local charity based in Floyd County.

“We got cancelled last year, but we’re really happy to be back out here,” said Appalachian Wireless Marketing Manager Ashley Litteral. “Anywhere between $8,000 to $10,000 is typically what we raise and all the proceeds from today’s tournament goes straight to Hand in Hand Ministries.”

Hand in Hand Ministries helps low income or disabled homeowners with additions, such as handicap ramps, or repairs to their homes and more than 20 teams of golfers attended the benefit to tee off in the name of charity.

“It’s amazing that people give so much of themselves to give back to the community,” said Hand in Hand Ministries director Gail Spradlin. “At one time I was a recipient myself so I feel very blessed to give back to the community.”

