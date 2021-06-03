Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit

By WYMT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, has chosen one Southeastern Kentucky city to host its 2021 summit.

“Our work is all about breaking down county lines,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. “Getting us to find ways to work together and really provide strategic vision for how Eastern Kentucky comes out this pandemic in a growth mindset.”

On Thursday, the City of Corbin was named the host city for the summit.

“Will infuse your community with all of those summit attendees who need a hotel room, a place to eat, place to fuel up and so forth,” said Congressman Hal Rogers.

Congressman Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear joined the announcement. Rogers said the summit has brought more than 10 thousand people together since it began. SOAR even supporting $52 million in grand funding to our region.

“When there have been these chances, some have been left behind,” said Gov. Beshear. “With the number of new potential projects we have the chance to do this right.”

SOAR has worked to provide broadband access to the region which helped people work from home during the pandemic.

“Even people who are handicapped are working and earning money through the broadband activity,” added Rogers.

The organization has brought leaders together to discuss issues impacting people in the region from job creation to healthcare.

“We reconnect and make sure that counties, outside of our core counties that we focus on, feel like they have a seat at the table,” said Hal. “They are part of the SOAR movement because we need everybody.”

You can watch that here:

The 2020 event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, it was announced that the 2021 Soar summit will be hosted by the City of Corbin at the Corbin arena.

SOAR is a regional nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots organization that champions local economic development projects, programs and advocacy for 54 ARC counties in southern and eastern Kentucky. Learn more at SOAR-KY.org.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Two arrested on child neglect, custodial charges
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
This photo was taken at Clingman's Dome on May 27th.
Mom hopes to find stranger who encouraged her shy son on Clingman’s Dome hike
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, appeard in court on March 14, 2019....
Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

Latest News

University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion
(Photo: London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce)
Town Center Park opens in London
The eKAMI Robotics Center held its grand opening on Friday with plans to train Eastern...
‘Employers are looking for a person, not just a skill set’: eKAMI unveils new Robotics Center
The benefit was held to raise money for Hand in Hand Ministries which provides low income...
14th Annual Appalachian Wireless Golf Benefit is held to raise money for local charity
EKAMI
‘Employers are looking for a person, not just a skill set’: eKAMI unveils new Robotics Center