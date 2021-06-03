Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, has chosen one Southeastern Kentucky city to host its 2021 summit.

“Our work is all about breaking down county lines,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall. “Getting us to find ways to work together and really provide strategic vision for how Eastern Kentucky comes out this pandemic in a growth mindset.”

On Thursday, the City of Corbin was named the host city for the summit.

“Will infuse your community with all of those summit attendees who need a hotel room, a place to eat, place to fuel up and so forth,” said Congressman Hal Rogers.

Congressman Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear joined the announcement. Rogers said the summit has brought more than 10 thousand people together since it began. SOAR even supporting $52 million in grand funding to our region.

“When there have been these chances, some have been left behind,” said Gov. Beshear. “With the number of new potential projects we have the chance to do this right.”

SOAR has worked to provide broadband access to the region which helped people work from home during the pandemic.

“Even people who are handicapped are working and earning money through the broadband activity,” added Rogers.

The organization has brought leaders together to discuss issues impacting people in the region from job creation to healthcare.

“We reconnect and make sure that counties, outside of our core counties that we focus on, feel like they have a seat at the table,” said Hal. “They are part of the SOAR movement because we need everybody.”

You can watch that here:

The 2020 event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, it was announced that the 2021 Soar summit will be hosted by the City of Corbin at the Corbin arena.

SOAR is a regional nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots organization that champions local economic development projects, programs and advocacy for 54 ARC counties in southern and eastern Kentucky. Learn more at SOAR-KY.org.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.