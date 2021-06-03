‘The war on drugs is not over’: Multiple law enforcement agencies hold ‘drug roundup’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, The Pike County Sheriff’s Department held a drug roundup which lead to 10 of the department’s 15 indictments ending in an arrest. In a separate case, Pikeville Police Department as well as the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department held a joint operation to serve a warrant and track down a suspected drug trafficker in Coal Run Village. Both of the agencies’ separate operations placed more than 10 suspect traffickers behind bars.

“We’ve been working on a drug roundup for the past several months,” said Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott. “We had 15 indictments and we actually arrested 10 of those.”

Along with the 10 arrests from the sheriff’s department, Pikeville PD had its own separate joint drug trafficking sting operation. One that took two agencies, a month of planning, and multiple hours of surveillance.

“We got in there and did hours of surveillance,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “That takes a lot of patience, but they watched him and confirmed what the neighbors’ suspicions were.”

39-year old Walker Rose of Coal Run Village was arrested yesterday by officers with the Pikeville PD around 6 p.m. after officers stopped Rose’s vehicle to execute an arrest warrant. Rose then admitted to having $17,000 in his truck and a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Rose’s house, where they found approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin, a bag of what appeared to be marijuana, and multiple pills. Along with the drugs, officers found and seized multiple working scales and small bags used to package the drugs.

“The war on drugs is not over,” said Conn. “This is a substantial hit to the drug traffickers. It’s a lot of cash and a lot of drugs off the street.”

Officials with Pikeville PD and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department encourage community members to call their respective tip lines if they believe they know where drug trafficking is taking place.

“They don’t have to leave their name. They can remain anonymous,” said Scott. “You can just leave a tip on who it is and where it’s at and we’ll come and check it out.”

