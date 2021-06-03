Advertisement

Six Democrats vying for Lieutenant Governor nomination

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a diverse group of candidates from across the Commonwealth. Six Democrats are pursuing the party’s nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

“In 400 years, we’ve never seen a woman of color elected statewide. We have the opportunity,” Delegate Hala Ayala said in a recent interview.

Ayala is a cybersecurity specialist, who says the challenges in her own life have spurred her to give a voice to others.

“And I’ll work with everyone,” Ayala told us. “And that is the best recipe for success that you’re going to bring people together to really make a difference.”

“I think you need both passion and know-how and commitment,” said Del. Mark Levine. The delegate said he has the heart of an activist and the knowledge of an experienced lawmaker.

“I’m going to be there, because I am committed to spending 10 months out of the year in all 133 counties and cities of Virginia,” Levine said. “And I am the only candidate that’s committed to making this a full-time job.”

“I hope that the voters look at experience and qualifications,” said Andria McClellan.

A member of Norfolk City Council, she said her work in local government and in business give her a unique perspective.

“The combination of the two of those makes me a practical and pragmatic leader who works with lots of folks, builds coalitions and gets things done,” she said.

“This position isn’t inherently powerful, so you need someone who knows how to use positions that aren’t powerful,” said Sean Perryman.

He led the largest chapter of the NAACP in Virginia, and worked as a congressional investigator.

“I know what it’s like to be working class and struggle and try to do more with your life,” Perryman said. “And I also have the expertise and the policy solutions that will deliver for everyday people.”

“I think what people are looking for are elected officials who are ready to bring all parts of Virginia together,” said Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul.

He said he hopes to advance a progressive agenda and build broad coalitions.

During my eight years in the General Assembly I’ve always tried to represent the true voice of the people, and put Virginians first,” Rasoul said. “I can’t wait to do that as our next Lieutenant Governor.”

“I tell people I was a country boy with big dreams,” said Xavier Warren.

Warren is an NFL sports agent, and a northern Virginia businessman with roots in the Danville area.

“We need to bring in new leadership. We need to bring in new ideas and it’s time for a fresh start,” Warren told WDBJ7 during a recent interview.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Two arrested on child neglect, custodial charges
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
This photo was taken at Clingman's Dome on May 27th.
Mom hopes to find stranger who encouraged her shy son on Clingman’s Dome hike
The announcement for the 2021 SOAR event was announced in the City of Corbin Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, appeard in court on March 14, 2019....
Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

Latest News

President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
Biden to propose free preschool, a $200B investment