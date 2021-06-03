Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries’ club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the U.K.’s G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit “Global Britain” role for the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: Knox County Detention Center)
Sheriff: Two arrested on child neglect, custodial charges
(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
This photo was taken at Clingman's Dome on May 27th.
Mom hopes to find stranger who encouraged her shy son on Clingman’s Dome hike
The announcement for the 2021 SOAR event was announced in the City of Corbin Thursday
Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers & state leaders announce host city for 2021 SOAR Summit
William K. Riggle Sr., 44, and William K. Riggle Jr., 25, appeard in court on March 14, 2019....
Father and son convicted for sexually abusing three children for years

Latest News

University of Louisville basketball’s former assistant coach Dino Gaudio has been federally...
Former UofL coach pleads guilty to extortion
(Photo: London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce)
Town Center Park opens in London
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun
The eKAMI Robotics Center held its grand opening on Friday with plans to train Eastern...
‘Employers are looking for a person, not just a skill set’: eKAMI unveils new Robotics Center
In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former federal judge Barbara Jones address a news conference...
Judge says he’ll appoint ex-judge in review of Giuliani raid