New bluegrass festival coming to Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Arts Center officials announced a brand new bluegrass festival at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater coming this summer.

“It’s something new. We wanted to do something new and bring a different-looking festival to the area,” said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “One that combines some older bluegrass and some traditional bluegrass with some new progressive bluegrass, some acoustic, and folk.”

Appalachian Strings & Things is scheduled to begin Independence Day weekend on Friday, July 2nd, and Saturday, July 3rd and features artists ranging from Grammy-nominated bluegrass bands to local banjo pickers.

“The two headliners are Sideline and Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley,” said Campbell. “There’s some Grammy nominations in all of those. We also have some Kentucky-based acts performing, so we’re looking forward to some good music over there.”

To learn more about the line-ups for each day or to buy tickets, visit the MAC’s Facebook page or website.

