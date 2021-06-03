Advertisement

KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County

(Photo: Trooper Michael Coleman)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance in the search for a woman last seen on Tuesday, June 1st.

Post 9 says it was contacted on Wednesday regarding the disappearance of 36-year-old Kandi Gonzalez of Prestonsburg.

Troopers say she was last seen on Abbott Creek Road in Prestonsburg.

She is described as 5′8″ tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Gonzalez was last seen wearing a pink one-piece romper outfit.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

