Gov. Beshear Honors Five Peace Officers at Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Thursday afternoon in Richmond, KY a ceremony was held to honor the lives of fallen law enforcement officers.

Gov. Andy Beshear, along with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (KLEMF) and the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT), honored the Kentucky law enforcement officers who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020.

Over the past 5 years, 5 officers have been added to the KLEMF memorial monument this year including 4 names from 2020 and 1 in 2019.

The ceremony honored the following;

  • Knott County Chief Deputy Bobby Wayne Jacobs, end of watch Dec. 16, 2019. Chief Deputy Jacobs suffered a fatal heart attack stemming from an earlier incident.
  • Stanton Police Detective James T. Kirk, end of watch Feb. 11, 2020. Detective Kirk suffered a fatal heart attack following a struggle with an armed subject.
  • Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry L. Vick, end of watch April 22, 2020. Deputy Vick was killed in a car crash.
  • Louisville Metro Police Officer Martez Hughes, end of watch Nov. 19, 2020. Officer Hughes died from complications from COVID-19 during a presumed exposure while assigned to deliver meals as part of the city’s Meals on Wheels program.
  • Bloomfield Chief E. Scott Dennis, end of watch Dec. 4, 2020. Chief Dennis died from a COVID-19 exposure.

DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek also spoke at the event recognizing the fallen men and women heroes and those who continue to serve in their honor.

“We are forever indebted to the officers who gave their lives in service to the Commonwealth,” Commissioner Jilek said.

The memorial foundation was created in 1999 as a way to commemorate officers who served and sacrificed their lives.

