Cold front works through, bringing nicer conditions for the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen a couple of rounds of showers today ahead of our cold front, with more possible heading through this evening.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re still watching our cold front gathering steam to our west. We’re watching showers and storms developing along it. those will attempt to move into our area as we head into the evening hours. The entire area remains under a Marginal (one out of five) severe weather risk for tonight due to the possibility for a rogue damaging wind gust. Once this main line works through, we will see things beginning to diminish as we calm back to mostly cloudy skies. Lows stay stagnant from the past couple of nights, in the lower to middle 60s.

An AM clouds/PM sun situation for our Friday, with the possibility of a couple of showers working in during the morning hours. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with comfortable highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly clear skies take over at night with a low right around 60°.

Summery Looking Weekend

High pressure remains in control as we head into the weekend, giving us more partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 80s, with upper 80s possible on Sunday as high pressure begins moving to the east.

Summertime Pattern Continues for Next Week

It’s definitely going to look like summer as we head through next week. The typical, hazy, hot, and humid weather will be settling in. Mix of sun and clouds each day with the possibility for scattered afternoon thunderstorms bubbling up with the daytime heating. Highs will also stay appropriately summer-like, with low to middle 80s being the rule.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.