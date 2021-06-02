Update: No charges filed after one injured in Leslie County shooting

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed with WYMT that a shooting occurred at an Exxon gas station Wednesday around 7:17 a.m. in Hyden.

Troopers and detectives responded to the scene and while investigating they discovered that Gordon D. Bussell, 54, and Gary W. Howard, 58, got into a fight.

Investigators said that during their fight, Howard grabbed a gun and shot at Bussell striking his torso.

“I’m glad that there were no citizens that were in the store or anything else, got any injuries but hopefully everybody can walk away from this and learn from it,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

Bussell was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Reports say he was in critical condition but is now stable.

“It’s looking good like he may make a recovery,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart said it is still unknown what instigated the fight.

“At this point, the investigation is still preliminary. We’re still working for those key components on what lead to the actual altercation,” Gayheart said.

Gayheart said something like this happening in the area is uncommon.

“When you have this type of situation, however, when it does happen, it happens a little more too frequently than we would like for it to, but it does happen from time to time,” Gayheart said.

At this time no charges have been filed on either individual.

The case will be presented to the Leslie County Grand Jury.

“Those 12 members on that, they’ll take a look at all the facts of the case and make a determination from there, whether or not to charge that individual,” Gayheart said.

This incident remains under investigation by Detective Eric Caldwell.

