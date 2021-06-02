Flags fly at half-staff to honor Kentucky sailor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say flags at state buildings are being flown at half-staff to honor a Kentucky sailor who was killed at Pearl Harbor and recently identified.

Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shelby Treadway of Manchester died in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

His remains are being interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Wednesday and Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags to be lowered from to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Treadway’s remains were accounted for last September.

Kentucky officials encourage individuals, businesses and organizations to join the tribute to Treadway.

