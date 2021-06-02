Advertisement

Estill County Baseball Team honors late head coach following 56th District title game

(Photo Credit: Beth O’Hair)
By Camille Gear
Updated: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Baseball Team paid tribute to late Head Coach Blake Crowe’s gravesite following their 4-1 victory over Powell County in the 56th District Championship.

Crowe died on May 9th at his home in Irvine following an accident. His father and former Engineers Head Coach Brian Crowe, stepped out of retirement to lead the program following his son’s death.

Estill County’s next game will be against Perry Central on June 5th at 8 p.m. in the first round of the 14th Region Tournament.

